During the last session, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s traded shares were 35,537,450, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.72% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the CIDM share is $6, that puts it down -220.86% from that peak though still a striking +86.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $253.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CIDM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM): Trading Information

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) registered a 14.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.56% in intraday trading to $1.98 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.6%, and it has moved by 179.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 190.01%. The short interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is 3.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.25, which implies an increase of 73.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, CIDM is trading at a discount of 87.17% off the target high and 60.43% off the low.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cinedigm Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares have gone up +27.21% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.9% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -22.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.57 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.08 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.51 Million and $7.74 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8.2% and then jump by 4.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.9%. While earnings are projected to return 21.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Biggest Investors

Cinedigm Corp. insiders own 43.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.17%, with the float percentage being 32.34%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.88 Million shares (or 3.76% of all shares), a total value of $2.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.38 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $778.37 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 786,863 shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $444.66 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 565Thousand, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $319.28 Thousand.