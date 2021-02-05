During the last session, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s traded shares were 5,186,623, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CHEK share is $2.93, that puts it down -75.45% from that peak though still a striking +85.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.243. The company’s market capitalization is $77.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CHEK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK): Trading Information

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.57% in intraday trading to $1.75 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.05%, and it has moved by 15.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 263.04%. The short interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) is 5.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.5, which implies a decline of -10.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $1.5 respectively. As a result, CHEK is trading at a discount of -10.18% off the target high and -10.18% off the low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.4%. While earnings are projected to return 33.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Biggest Investors

Check-Cap Ltd. insiders own 8.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.47%, with the float percentage being 4.89%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 181.96 Thousand shares (or 3.41% of all shares), a total value of $65.6 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 127.56 Thousand shares, is of Fosun International Ltd’s that is approximately 2.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $45.99 Thousand.