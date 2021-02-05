During the last session, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s traded shares were 6,894,163, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.32% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the CRNT share is $6.9, that puts it down -30.68% from that peak though still a striking +81.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $428.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT): Trading Information

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) registered a 9.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4% in intraday trading to $5.50- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.29%, and it has moved by 80.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.93%. The short interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is 727.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 247.46 day(s) to cover.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ceragon Networks Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares have gone up +94.12% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -8.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.12 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $67.3 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.26 Million and $55.87 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.2% and then jump by 20.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.6%. While earnings are projected to return -110.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Biggest Investors

Ceragon Networks Ltd. insiders own 24.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.91%, with the float percentage being 17.06%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.15 Million shares (or 3.9% of all shares), a total value of $7.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.21 Million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 2.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2019, these shares were valued at $4.65 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 653,123 shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 547.92 Thousand, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $1.36 Million.