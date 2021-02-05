During the recent session, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s traded shares were 1,551,732, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ETRN share is $11.66, that puts it down -65.86% from that peak though still a striking +46.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. ETRN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN): Trading Information

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.94% in intraday trading to $7.30- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.41%, and it has moved by -12.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.81%. The short interest in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 22.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.27, which implies an increase of 46.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $13 respectively. As a result, ETRN is trading at a discount of 84.92% off the target high and -43.1% off the low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares have jump down -32.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.67% against -5.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -72.6% this quarter and then fall -30.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -7.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $382.19 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $363.04 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $425.86 Million and $453.11 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -10.3% and then fell by -19.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -172% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ETRN Dividend Yield

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Biggest Investors

Equitrans Midstream Corporation insiders own 12.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.2%, with the float percentage being 107.06%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 415 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 44.17 Million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $373.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.19 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $323.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 18,930,300 shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.77 Million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $99.58 Million.