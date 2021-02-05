During the recent session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares were 5,648,027, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $43.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.17% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the CGC share is $45.4, that puts it down -5.14% from that peak though still a striking +79.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9. The company’s market capitalization is $16.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7Million shares over the past three months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CGC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC): Trading Information

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.11% in intraday trading to $45.40 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.65%, and it has moved by 61.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.69%. The short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 31.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.63, which implies a decline of -42.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.88 and $39.62 respectively. As a result, CGC is trading at a discount of -8.24% off the target high and -67.86% off the low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Biggest Investors

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders own 39.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.51%, with the float percentage being 20.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 473 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.54 Million shares (or 1.75% of all shares), a total value of $93.7 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.98 Million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $42.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 3,409,395 shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.62 Million, or about 0.7% of the stock, which is worth about $37.48 Million.