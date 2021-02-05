During the last session, Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s traded shares were 3,719,857, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.29% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the AMRS share is $12.25, that puts it down -1.58% from that peak though still a striking +88.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.4. The company’s market capitalization is $3.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. AMRS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS): Trading Information

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) registered a 2.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $12.25 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.4%, and it has moved by 71.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.3%. The short interest in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is 24.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies a decline of -17.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $14 respectively. As a result, AMRS is trading at a discount of 16.09% off the target high and -50.25% off the low.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Amyris, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) shares have gone up +144.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.54% against -4.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.2% this quarter and then jump 76.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.44 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.4 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $40.54 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 71.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -51.9%. While earnings are projected to return 27.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Biggest Investors

Amyris, Inc. insiders own 33.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.03%, with the float percentage being 65.72%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.44 Million shares (or 6.87% of all shares), a total value of $47.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14Million shares, is of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology owns about 8,044,388 shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.04 Million, or about 3.36% of the stock, which is worth about $23.49 Million.