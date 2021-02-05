During the recent session, BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s traded shares were 3,033,889, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.13. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BIMI share is $5.38, that puts it down -152.58% from that peak though still a striking +29.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $24.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 860.76 Million shares over the past three months.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BIMI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI): Trading Information

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.87% in intraday trading to $2.30- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.77%, and it has moved by 25.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.02%. The short interest in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is 858.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.5, which implies an increase of 486.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.5 and $12.5 respectively. As a result, BIMI is trading at a discount of 486.85% off the target high and 486.85% off the low.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.5%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Biggest Investors

BOQI International Medical Inc. insiders own 29.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.88%, with the float percentage being 1.25%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 63.85 Thousand shares (or 0.55% of all shares), a total value of $107.27 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.88 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $25Thousand.