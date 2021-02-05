During the last session, Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s traded shares were 1,057,805, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.53% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the SLGG share is $6.5, that puts it down -84.66% from that peak though still a striking +63.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.3. The company’s market capitalization is $65.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 822.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 887.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SLGG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG): Trading Information

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) registered a 3.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.49% in intraday trading to $3.61- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.82%, and it has moved by 38.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.38%. The short interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is 990.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 42.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, SLGG is trading at a discount of 42.05% off the target high and 42.05% off the low.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Super League Gaming, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) shares have gone up +22.22% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.7% this quarter and then jump 60.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 91.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $790Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $910Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $262Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 201.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -57.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Biggest Investors

Super League Gaming, Inc. insiders own 8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.89%, with the float percentage being 10.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 178.63 Thousand shares (or 1.15% of all shares), a total value of $326.89 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 114.96 Thousand shares, is of 1492 Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $210.38 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 158,855 shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $290.7 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50Thousand, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $83Thousand.