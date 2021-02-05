During the recent session, Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)’s traded shares were 567,351, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.46. At the last check, the stock’s price was $13.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.58% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the NBLX share is $22.42, that puts it down -68.7% from that peak though still a striking +86.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 482.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 513.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. NBLX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX): Trading Information

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) registered a 6.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.48% in intraday trading to $13.49 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.7%, and it has moved by 21.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.25%. The short interest in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) is 712.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.7, which implies a decline of -4.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $14 respectively. As a result, NBLX is trading at a discount of 5.34% off the target high and -24.76% off the low.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Noble Midstream Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) shares have gone up +30.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.08% against -26.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -12.3% this quarter and then fall -51.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.57 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140.51 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $190.76 Million and $178.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -26.3% and then fell by -21.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.2%. While earnings are projected to return -19.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -13.26% per annum.

NBLX Dividend Yield

Noble Midstream Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 12, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Noble Midstream Partners LP is 0.75, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)’s Biggest Investors

Noble Midstream Partners LP insiders own 62.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.66%, with the float percentage being 71.24%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.29 Million shares (or 4.75% of all shares), a total value of $44.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.58 Million shares, is of CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 4,185,569 shares. This amounts to just over 4.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 Million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $7.8 Million.