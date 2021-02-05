During the recent session, New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s traded shares were 15,633,831, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the NGD share is $2.4, that puts it down -34.08% from that peak though still a striking +78.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.93 Million shares over the past three months.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. NGD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD): Trading Information

New Gold Inc. (NGD) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.52% in intraday trading to $2.1 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.51%, and it has moved by -19.87% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -18.04%. The short interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) is 6.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.46, which implies an increase of 37.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.84 and $3.33 respectively. As a result, NGD is trading at a discount of 86.03% off the target high and 2.79% off the low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that New Gold Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares have gone up +4.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 137.5% against 27.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -50% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $217.32 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $237.08 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $169.5 Million and $185.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.2% and then jump by 27.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.8%. While earnings are projected to return 93.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s Biggest Investors

New Gold Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.65%, with the float percentage being 53.75%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 71.28 Million shares (or 10.48% of all shares), a total value of $121.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.97 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $37.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Gold Inc. (NGD) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 39,832,868 shares. This amounts to just over 5.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $87.23 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.36 Million, or about 4.46% of the stock, which is worth about $66.5 Million.