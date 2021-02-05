During the last session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s traded shares were 1,906,276, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.45% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the YVR share is $3.55, that puts it down -59.91% from that peak though still a striking +42.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $22.99 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 320.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. YVR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR): Trading Information

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) registered a 10.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.26% in intraday trading to $2.42- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.45%, and it has moved by 45.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.3%. The short interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is 20.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22, which implies an increase of 890.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $22 respectively. As a result, YVR is trading at a discount of 890.99% off the target high and 890.99% off the low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.9%. While earnings are projected to return 43.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Biggest Investors

Liquid Media Group Ltd. insiders own 16.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.82%, with the float percentage being 14.21%. J. Goldman & Co., L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 616.67 Thousand shares (or 8.42% of all shares), a total value of $863.34 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.77 Thousand.