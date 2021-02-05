During the recent session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares were 4,882,752, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.17% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the CPG share is $3.36, that puts it down -3.38% from that peak though still a striking +84.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. CPG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG): Trading Information

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) registered a 3.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $3.29- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.98%, and it has moved by 23.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.32%. The short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 12.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.14, which implies a decline of -3.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.98 and $3.9 respectively. As a result, CPG is trading at a discount of 20% off the target high and -39.08% off the low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Crescent Point Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares have gone up +80% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then fall -108.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $658.64 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $657.27 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $621.41 Million and $549.08 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6% and then jump by 19.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -61.01%. While earnings are projected to return 111.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CPG Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Biggest Investors

Crescent Point Energy Corp. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.74%, with the float percentage being 35.77%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 28.31 Million shares (or 5.34% of all shares), a total value of $34.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.68 Million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 2.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.12 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value owns about 17,117,321 shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.68 Million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $10.85 Million.