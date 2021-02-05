During the last session, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s traded shares were 1,034,827, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the CLVR share is $14, that puts it down -32.7% from that peak though still a striking +23.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.02. The company’s market capitalization is $261.7 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Biggest Investors

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. insiders own 18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.02%, with the float percentage being 12.21%. Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 67.77 Thousand shares (or 0.45% of all shares), a total value of $603.11 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.23 Thousand shares, is of Simplex Trading, LLC’s that is approximately 0.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $269.02 Thousand.