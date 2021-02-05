During the last session, Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s traded shares were 4,638,082, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.31% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BXRX share is $10.14, that puts it down -550% from that peak though still a striking +37.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $76.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. BXRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX): Trading Information

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) registered a 3.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.29% in intraday trading to $1.63 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.71%, and it has moved by 54.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.46%. The short interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is 4.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 476.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $11 respectively. As a result, BXRX is trading at a discount of 605.13% off the target high and 348.72% off the low.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 57.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Biggest Investors

Baudax Bio, Inc. insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.96%, with the float percentage being 19.06%. North Run Capital LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.01 Million shares (or 2.63% of all shares), a total value of $2.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 432.75 Thousand shares, is of Corsair Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 1.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oberweis Micro-Cap Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 263,817 shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $730.77 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 133.16 Thousand, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $368.85 Thousand.