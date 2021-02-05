During the recent session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares were 3,592,685, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.59% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BLRX share is $3.72, that puts it down -10.39% from that peak though still a striking +68.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $134.02 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.28 Million shares over the past three months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. BLRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX): Trading Information

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) registered a -0.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $3.49- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.01%, and it has moved by 40.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.3%. The short interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 2.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.67, which implies an increase of 275.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $22 respectively. As a result, BLRX is trading at a discount of 552.82% off the target high and 48.37% off the low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 45.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Biggest Investors

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.18%, with the float percentage being 28.18%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.69 Million shares (or 4.43% of all shares), a total value of $2.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 768.34 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.26 Million.