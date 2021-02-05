During the last session, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s traded shares were 2,957,220, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AZRX share is $2.63, that puts it down -71.9% from that peak though still a striking +75.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.371. The company’s market capitalization is $52.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.81 Million shares over the past three months.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. AZRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX): Trading Information

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.56% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2%, and it has moved by 70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.73%. The short interest in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) is 937.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 137.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 161.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $7 respectively. As a result, AZRX is trading at a discount of 357.52% off the target high and 30.72% off the low.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.5%. While earnings are projected to return 22.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s Biggest Investors

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. insiders own 11.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.14%, with the float percentage being 5.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 732.13 Thousand shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $520.55 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 215.31 Thousand shares, is of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $153.09 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 490,181 shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $348.52 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 185.72 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $132.04 Thousand.