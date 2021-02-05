During the recent session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s traded shares were 24,020,522, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $13.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $21.6, that puts it down -64.38% from that peak though still a striking +71.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.71. The company’s market capitalization is $2.59 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 44.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ACB has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB): Trading Information

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.54% in intraday trading to $14.15 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.07%, and it has moved by 33.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.74%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is 33.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.49, which implies a decline of -35.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.64 and $13.29 respectively. As a result, ACB is trading at a discount of 1.14% off the target high and -72.3% off the low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Biggest Investors

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders own 0.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.14%, with the float percentage being 14.17%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.62 Million shares (or 2.34% of all shares), a total value of $21.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.97 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.81 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 4,618,063 shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.47 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 Million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $6.18 Million.