During the recent session, aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s traded shares were 4,294,725, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.5% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the LIFE share is $7.27, that puts it down -41.72% from that peak though still a striking +58.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $46.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 378.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 742.25 Million shares over the past three months.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. LIFE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.8.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE): Trading Information

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) registered a 13.5% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.13% in intraday trading to $5.26- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.97%, and it has moved by 29.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.61%. The short interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 63.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.33, which implies an increase of 159.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $15 respectively. As a result, LIFE is trading at a discount of 192.4% off the target high and 133.92% off the low.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that aTyr Pharma, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) shares have gone up +12.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.56% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.1% this quarter and then fall -468% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1921.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.5%. While earnings are projected to return 56.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 13% per annum.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Biggest Investors

aTyr Pharma, Inc. insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.57%, with the float percentage being 68.15%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.62 Million shares (or 15.86% of all shares), a total value of $5.22 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.4 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1,615,000 shares. This amounts to just over 15.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 481.99 Thousand, or about 4.73% of the stock, which is worth about $2.1 Million.