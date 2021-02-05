During the last session, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s traded shares were 5,962,264, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AHT share is $27.3, that puts it down -831.74% from that peak though still a striking +56.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $201.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. AHT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$12.6.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT): Trading Information

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.94% in intraday trading to $3.29- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.86%, and it has moved by 23.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.13%. The short interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is 1.92 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies an increase of 27.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $6 respectively. As a result, AHT is trading at a discount of 104.78% off the target high and 2.39% off the low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) shares have jump down -27.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -249.26% against -2.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -223.1% this quarter and then fall -13.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -65.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.85 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $121.75 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $354.66 Million and $281.88 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -71.8% and then fell by -56.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.8%. While earnings are projected to return 10% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Biggest Investors

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. insiders own 6.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.79%, with the float percentage being 11.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 857.48 Thousand shares (or 1.61% of all shares), a total value of $1.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 821.41 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.36 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF owns about 461,878 shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 440.78 Thousand, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $568.6 Thousand.