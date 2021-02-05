Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ARCT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.89.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT): Trading Information

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) registered a 7.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $88.30 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.53%, and it has moved by 77.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.05%. The short interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is 3.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $96.58, which implies an increase of 11.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46 and $152 respectively. As a result, ARCT is trading at a discount of 75.16% off the target high and -46.99% off the low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares have gone up +54.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.05% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -17.1% this quarter and then fall -4.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -53.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.36 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.56 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.97 Million and $2.65 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.5% and then jump by 223.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.7%. While earnings are projected to return 0.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Biggest Investors

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 18.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.46%, with the float percentage being 86.38%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.5 Million shares (or 10.19% of all shares), a total value of $107.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.59 Million shares, is of Healthcor Management LP’s that is approximately 6.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $68.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3,935,339 shares. This amounts to just over 16.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 799Thousand, or about 3.26% of the stock, which is worth about $43.21 Million.