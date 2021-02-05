During the last session, Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s traded shares were 2,528,039, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.53% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the AQMS share is $7.65, that puts it down -32.58% from that peak though still a striking +94.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $352.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. AQMS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies a decline of -65.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, AQMS is trading at a discount of -65.34% off the target high and -65.34% off the low.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.6%. While earnings are projected to return 27.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 35% per annum.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Biggest Investors

Aqua Metals, Inc. insiders own 3.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.78%, with the float percentage being 23.65%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.26 Million shares (or 5.33% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.17 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.98 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,218,347 shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 792.76 Thousand, or about 1.3% of the stock, which is worth about $722.2 Thousand.