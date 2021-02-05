During the recent session, Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s traded shares were 9,434,752, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.01. At the last check, the stock’s price was $16.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.37% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the APA share is $29.21, that puts it down -78.33% from that peak though still a striking +76.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.8. The company’s market capitalization is $6.16 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Apache Corporation (APA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. APA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA): Trading Information

Apache Corporation (APA) registered a 0.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $16.85 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.78%, and it has moved by 1.3% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.5%. The short interest in Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is 17.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.41, which implies an increase of 18.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $29 respectively. As a result, APA is trading at a discount of 77.05% off the target high and -32.84% off the low.

Apache Corporation (APA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Apache Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apache Corporation (APA) shares have gone up +0.49% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -237.5% this quarter and then jump 230.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -36.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.19 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.7 Billion and $1.28 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -38% and then fell by -6.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

APA Dividend Yield

Apache Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 24, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apache Corporation is 0.1, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.24%.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Biggest Investors

Apache Corporation insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.69%, with the float percentage being 85.92%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 656 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 52.31 Million shares (or 13.86% of all shares), a total value of $495.34 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.59 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $318.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apache Corporation (APA) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 31,173,909 shares. This amounts to just over 8.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $295.22 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.99 Million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $74.64 Million.