During the recent session, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s traded shares were 9,161,800, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.73% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the AEHL share is $5.31, that puts it down -58.51% from that peak though still a striking +62.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $9.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 413.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 518.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AEHL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL): Trading Information

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) registered a 14.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.61% in intraday trading to $5.05- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.31%, and it has moved by 61.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.73%. The short interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is 69.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $168, which implies an increase of 4914.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $168 and $168 respectively. As a result, AEHL is trading at a discount of 4914.93% off the target high and 4914.93% off the low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.