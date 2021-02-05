During the last session, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s traded shares were 14,637,306, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 4% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the AREC share is $5.16, that puts it down -10.26% from that peak though still a striking +92.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.364. The company’s market capitalization is $166.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.58 Million shares over the past three months.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. AREC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC): Trading Information

American Resources Corporation (AREC) registered a 4% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.3% in intraday trading to $5.16- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 82.81%, and it has moved by 147.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 140%. The short interest in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is 442.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 123.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies a decline of -19.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $3.75 respectively. As a result, AREC is trading at a discount of -19.87% off the target high and -19.87% off the low.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that American Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Resources Corporation (AREC) shares have gone up +272.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.32% against 17.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80% this quarter and then jump 66.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -66.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.3 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.8 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.29 Million and $524Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -31.7% and then jump by 1388.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 20.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Biggest Investors

American Resources Corporation insiders own 54.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.39%, with the float percentage being 18.35%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 328.07 Thousand shares (or 1.81% of all shares), a total value of $492.1 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 91.36 Thousand shares, is of Exane Derivatives’s that is approximately 0.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $178.16 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Resources Corporation (AREC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 296,782 shares. This amounts to just over 1.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $445.17 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.28 Thousand, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $46.92 Thousand.