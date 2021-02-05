During the recent session, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares were 7,729,895, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the last check, the stock’s price was $8.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.15% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AMRN share is $18.55, that puts it down -115.45% from that peak though still a striking +60.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.36. The company’s market capitalization is $3.34 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. AMRN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN): Trading Information

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) registered a 0.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.46% in intraday trading to $9.25- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.13%, and it has moved by 65.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.05%. The short interest in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 21.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 16.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $19 respectively. As a result, AMRN is trading at a discount of 120.67% off the target high and -41.93% off the low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $164.94 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $154.5 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $143.28 Million and $137.43 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.1% and then jump by 12.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.3%. While earnings are projected to return 83.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.9% per annum.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Biggest Investors

Amarin Corporation plc insiders own 1.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.44%, with the float percentage being 39.85%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 319 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 32.02 Million shares (or 8.24% of all shares), a total value of $134.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.65 Million shares, is of Eversept Partners, LP’s that is approximately 2.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $44.85 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 3,500,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.34 Million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $16.32 Million.