During the recent session, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s traded shares were 15,652,638, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $20.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the XL share is $35, that puts it down -69.66% from that peak though still a striking +53.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.5. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.99 Million shares over the past three months.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. XL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL): Trading Information

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.43% in intraday trading to $22.22 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.38%, and it has moved by -1.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.32%. The short interest in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is 5.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies an increase of 45.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, XL is trading at a discount of 45.42% off the target high and 45.42% off the low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.09 Billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.64 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.08 Billion and $3.56 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.6% and then jump by 2.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.33%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.9% per annum.