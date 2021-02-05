During the recent session, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s traded shares were 3,620,844, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.63% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the YJ share is $6.05, that puts it down -92.68% from that peak though still a striking +46.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $670.9 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. YJ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ): Trading Information

Yunji Inc. (YJ) registered a 3.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.46% in intraday trading to $3.46- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.11%, and it has moved by 41.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.71%. The short interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is 424.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 107.19 day(s) to cover.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 26.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Biggest Investors

Yunji Inc. insiders own 2.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.19%, with the float percentage being 11.45%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.04 Million shares (or 81.78% of all shares), a total value of $20.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 550Thousand shares, is of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 4.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.01 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yunji Inc. (YJ) shares are TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that TIFF Multi-Asset Fund owns about 53,213 shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.91 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.56 Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $11.64 Thousand.