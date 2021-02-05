During the recent session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares were 5,150,794, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $47.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.93% or -$0.93. The 52-week high for the XPEV share is $74.49, that puts it down -57.82% from that peak though still a striking +63.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.11. The company’s market capitalization is $33.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 36Million shares over the past three months.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. XPEV has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -105.9% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.2% per annum.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Biggest Investors

XPeng Inc. insiders own 1.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.72%, with the float percentage being 21.01%. Aspex Management (HK) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.38 Million shares (or 2.14% of all shares), a total value of $208.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.52 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 1.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $170.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 5,628,007 shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 Million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $56.87 Million.