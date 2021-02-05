During the recent session, OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares were 2,013,340, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the OPK share is $6.47, that puts it down -22.54% from that peak though still a striking +78.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $3.55 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.68 Million shares over the past three months.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. OPK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK): Trading Information

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) registered a 2.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.58% in intraday trading to $6.13- this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.08%, and it has moved by 24.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.12%. The short interest in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is 104.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 12.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies an increase of 51.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $10 respectively. As a result, OPK is trading at a discount of 89.39% off the target high and 23.11% off the low.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that OPKO Health, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) shares have jump down -5.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.44% against 15.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 233.3% this quarter and then jump 155.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $433.6 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $419.53 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $224.3 Million and $211.47 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 93.3% and then jump by 98.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.4%. While earnings are projected to return -94.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Biggest Investors

OPKO Health, Inc. insiders own 40.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.38%, with the float percentage being 50.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 36.34 Million shares (or 5.42% of all shares), a total value of $134.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.86 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $132.32 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 14,062,019 shares. This amounts to just over 2.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.25 Million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $41.5 Million.