During the last session, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares were 20,890,531, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.7% or -$0.87. The 52-week high for the MARA share is $28.37, that puts it down -24.43% from that peak though still a striking +98.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 37.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MARA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA): Trading Information

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) registered a -3.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.67% in intraday trading to $24.96 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.55%, and it has moved by 107.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.34%. The short interest in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 10.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17, which implies a decline of -25.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $17 respectively. As a result, MARA is trading at a discount of -25.44% off the target high and -25.44% off the low.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.3%. While earnings are projected to return 78.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 50% per annum.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Biggest Investors

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. insiders own 13.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.39%, with the float percentage being 7.38%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 771.52 Thousand shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 434.49 Thousand shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $851.6 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 1,189,975 shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.42 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 190.41 Thousand, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $373.2 Thousand.