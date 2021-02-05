During the recent session, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s traded shares were 643,280, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $32.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.73% or $1.75. The 52-week high for the GP share is $34.45, that puts it down -6.79% from that peak though still a striking +74.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.22. The company’s market capitalization is $630.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 650.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 Million shares over the past three months.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.2, which implies an increase of 2.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $40 respectively. As a result, GP is trading at a discount of 23.99% off the target high and -22.5% off the low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Biggest Investors

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. insiders own 22.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.98%, with the float percentage being 12.82%. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.38 Million shares (or 6.68% of all shares), a total value of $16.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.13 Thousand shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1,895,498 shares. This amounts to just over 9.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 145.07 Thousand, or about 0.7% of the stock, which is worth about $4.22 Million.