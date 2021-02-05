During the last session, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s traded shares were 1,461,034, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.28% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ACRS share is $24.28, that puts it down -12.62% from that peak though still a striking +96.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.7. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. ACRS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS): Trading Information

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) registered a 0.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.47% in intraday trading to $23.30 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.45%, and it has moved by 232.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 233.23%. The short interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is 561.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 191 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 15.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $30 respectively. As a result, ACRS is trading at a discount of 39.15% off the target high and -2.6% off the low.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.38 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.09 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -57.1%. While earnings are projected to return -10.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Biggest Investors

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 9.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.13%, with the float percentage being 73.18%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.43 Million shares (or 8% of all shares), a total value of $8.82 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 Million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 694,097 shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 543.38 Thousand, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.4 Million.