During the last session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares were 47,011,682, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.83% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ACST share is $1.09, that puts it down -45.33% from that peak though still a striking +77.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $136.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 42.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ACST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST): Trading Information

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) registered a 6.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.07% in intraday trading to $0.839 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.71%, and it has moved by 91.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 132.31%. The short interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is 1.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.25, which implies a decline of -66.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $0.25 respectively. As a result, ACST is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 30.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Biggest Investors

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders own 8.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.66%, with the float percentage being 1.81%. Two Sigma Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 283.8 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $56.82 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 251.9 Thousand shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $50.43 Thousand.