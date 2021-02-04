During the recent session, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s traded shares were 2,627,209, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $23.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.23% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the VLDR share is $30.81, that puts it down -30.44% from that peak though still a striking +57.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.11. The company’s market capitalization is $3.99 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. VLDR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR): Trading Information

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) registered a 3.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.41% in intraday trading to $24.27 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.09%, and it has moved by 8.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.79%. The short interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is 5.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.86, which implies an increase of 26.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $32 respectively. As a result, VLDR is trading at a discount of 35.48% off the target high and 18.54% off the low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -439.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.