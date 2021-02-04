During the last session, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s traded shares were 3,782,728, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.73% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the TRVG share is $5.88, that puts it down -134.26% from that peak though still a striking +50.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $887.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.57 Million shares over the past three months.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. TRVG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG): Trading Information

trivago N.V. (TRVG) registered a 7.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.32% in intraday trading to $3.15- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.32%, and it has moved by 3.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.72%. The short interest in trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 1.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that trivago N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares have gone up +39.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -216.67% against 23%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -400% this quarter and then jump 97.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -63.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.68 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.37 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $155.47 Million and $139.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -71.3% and then fell by -46.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.2%. While earnings are projected to return 178.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.09% per annum.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Biggest Investors

trivago N.V. insiders own 8.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.77%, with the float percentage being 69.45%. PAR Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.23 Million shares (or 55.8% of all shares), a total value of $32.91 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.29 Million shares, is of Altimeter Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 13.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF owns about 1,200,954 shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 759.52 Thousand, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 Million.