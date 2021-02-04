During the recent session, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s traded shares were 2,697,258, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.27. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.49% or -$1.01. The 52-week high for the AWH share is $10.54, that puts it down -35.48% from that peak though still a striking +93.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $829.34 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 710.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. AWH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 15.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $10 respectively. As a result, AWH is trading at a discount of 28.53% off the target high and 2.83% off the low.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.9%. While earnings are projected to return -8.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Biggest Investors

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. insiders own 50.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.7%, with the float percentage being 58.43%. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.65 Million shares (or 8.27% of all shares), a total value of $26.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.98 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,810,270 shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.63 Million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $5.03 Million.