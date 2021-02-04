During the last session, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s traded shares were 23,475,038, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.55% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the NMTR share is $1.84, that puts it down -4.55% from that peak though still a striking +78.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $357.99 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.18 Million shares over the past three months.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. NMTR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR): Trading Information

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) registered a 20.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.35% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 58.56%, and it has moved by 104.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 104.89%. The short interest in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is 6.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.75, which implies an increase of 169.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $6 respectively. As a result, NMTR is trading at a discount of 240.91% off the target high and 70.45% off the low.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.2%. While earnings are projected to return 16.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Biggest Investors

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. insiders own 12.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.17%, with the float percentage being 24.25%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 25.72 Million shares (or 17.11% of all shares), a total value of $20.96 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 921.35 Thousand shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $750.9 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 514,938 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $419.67 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 376.03 Thousand, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $365.2 Thousand.