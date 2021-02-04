During the last session, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s traded shares were 1,187,144, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.83% or $5.89. The 52-week high for the VIR share is $141.01, that puts it down -114.33% from that peak though still a striking +75.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.09. The company’s market capitalization is $8.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. VIR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR): Trading Information

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) registered a 9.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.73% in intraday trading to $83.00 this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.8%, and it has moved by 145.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 145.67%. The short interest in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is 14.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 9.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67, which implies an increase of 1.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $125 respectively. As a result, VIR is trading at a discount of 90% off the target high and -54.4% off the low.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) shares have gone up +30.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.51% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1.4% this quarter and then jump 2.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 876.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.81 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.63 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $980Million and $5.72 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 390.8% and then jump by 138.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -443.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.5% per annum.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Biggest Investors

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. insiders own 14.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.61%, with the float percentage being 92.73%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 22.62 Million shares (or 17.75% of all shares), a total value of $776.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.28 Million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $387.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 5,427,068 shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 Million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $59.09 Million.