During the recent session, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s traded shares were 9,487,535, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the last check, the stock’s price was $51.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the VIAC share is $60.73, that puts it down -19.01% from that peak though still a striking +80.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.1. The company’s market capitalization is $31.47 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.14 Million shares over the past three months.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. VIAC has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.02.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC): Trading Information

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.26% in intraday trading to $53.28 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.8%, and it has moved by 39.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.9%. The short interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 121.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.21, which implies a decline of -25.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23 and $55 respectively. As a result, VIAC is trading at a discount of 7.78% off the target high and -54.93% off the low.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ViacomCBS Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) shares have gone up +96.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.17% against 11%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.2% this quarter and then fall -6.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.89 Billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.26 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.87 Billion and $6.67 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.2% and then jump by 8.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.7%. While earnings are projected to return -2.9% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.94% per annum.

VIAC Dividend Yield

ViacomCBS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 24, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ViacomCBS Inc. is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.77%.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Biggest Investors

ViacomCBS Inc. insiders own 4.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.45%, with the float percentage being 95.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1017 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 60.09 Million shares (or 10.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.68 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.15 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.29 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15,335,342 shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $429.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.57 Million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $352.12 Million.