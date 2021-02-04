During the last session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s traded shares were 4,662,582, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 5% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the TOPS share is $19.25, that puts it down -816.67% from that peak though still a striking +54.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $83.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. TOPS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS): Trading Information

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) registered a 5% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.64% in intraday trading to $2.75- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.27%, and it has moved by 73.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.55%. The short interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 2.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 376.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, TOPS is trading at a discount of 376.19% off the target high and 376.19% off the low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -52.96%. While earnings are projected to return 13.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Biggest Investors

Top Ships Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.8%, with the float percentage being 0.8%. Squarepoint Ops LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 204.33 Thousand shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $220.68 Thousand in shares.