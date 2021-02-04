During the recent session, Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s traded shares were 12,018,041, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.81% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the THTX share is $3.25, that puts it down -19.93% from that peak though still a striking +50.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $245.03 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 305.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. THTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX): Trading Information

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) registered a 15.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.2% in intraday trading to $3.17- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.43%, and it has moved by 8.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.8%. The short interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) is 2.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.01, which implies an increase of 47.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.94 and $6 respectively. As a result, THTX is trading at a discount of 121.4% off the target high and 8.49% off the low.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s Biggest Investors

Theratechnologies Inc. insiders own 1.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.39%, with the float percentage being 15.63%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 2.13% of all shares), a total value of $4.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 831.42 Thousand shares, is of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF owns about 47,067 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.67 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44.67 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $102.73 Thousand.