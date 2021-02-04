During the recent session, NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 35,327,768, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $57.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.74% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $66.99, that puts it down -16.4% from that peak though still a striking +96.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $89.83 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 79.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 172.73 Million shares over the past three months.

NIO Limited (NIO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. NIO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO): Trading Information

NIO Limited (NIO) registered a -0.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.97% in intraday trading to $60.71 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by 7.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.37%. The short interest in NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) is 68.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

NIO Limited (NIO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Limited (NIO) shares have gone up +325.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.48% against -8.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.5% this quarter and then jump 47.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 122.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $994.19 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $718.49 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $406.99 Million and $195.81 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 144.3% and then jump by 266.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 51.3% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.15% per annum.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Biggest Investors

NIO Limited insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.33%, with the float percentage being 36.54%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 564 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 108.94 Million shares (or 8.43% of all shares), a total value of $2.31 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.33 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.13 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Limited (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 31,223,162 shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.58 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.51 Million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $443.78 Million.