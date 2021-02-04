During the last session, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s traded shares were 4,619,426, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.09% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the SKT share is $20.96, that puts it down -55.26% from that peak though still a striking +70% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. SKT has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT): Trading Information

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) registered a 4.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.43% in intraday trading to $20.28 this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.41%, and it has moved by 35.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.54%. The short interest in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is 47.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 11.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.43, which implies a decline of -22.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $14 respectively. As a result, SKT is trading at a discount of 3.7% off the target high and -48.15% off the low.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) shares have gone up +106.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.44% against -19.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.6% this quarter and then jump 103.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -20.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.3 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95.92 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $116.56 Million and $108.56 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -15.7% and then fell by -11.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.9%. While earnings are projected to return 104.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.7% per annum.

SKT Dividend Yield

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 17, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is 0.71, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.1%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Biggest Investors

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. insiders own 2.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.39%, with the float percentage being 81.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 15.66 Million shares (or 16.75% of all shares), a total value of $94.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.33 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $86.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5,999,961 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.11 Million, or about 4.4% of the stock, which is worth about $25.45 Million.