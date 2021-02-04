During the last session, Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares were 1,029,811, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SURF share is $14.4, that puts it down -33.46% from that peak though still a striking +87.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $438.9 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. SURF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF): Trading Information

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.93% in intraday trading to $11.98 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.7%, and it has moved by 16.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.77%. The short interest in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is 1.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.4, which implies an increase of 42.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $18 respectively. As a result, SURF is trading at a discount of 66.82% off the target high and 11.21% off the low.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Surface Oncology, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) shares have gone up +91.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 105.08% against 8.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.2% this quarter and then fall -68.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 261.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.09 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $439Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3772.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -495.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Biggest Investors

Surface Oncology, Inc. insiders own 1.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.19%, with the float percentage being 67.3%. VR Adviser, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.88 Million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $26.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 Million shares, is of EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $23Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2,536,207 shares. This amounts to just over 6.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.43 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 925.12 Thousand, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $7.75 Million.