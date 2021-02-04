During the last session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares were 1,466,384, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.3% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the NOVA share is $57.7, that puts it down -25.14% from that peak though still a striking +86.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.12. The company’s market capitalization is $4.52 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. NOVA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA): Trading Information

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) registered a 1.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $46.98 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.02%, and it has moved by 2.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.17%. The short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is 2.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.08, which implies an increase of 15.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $66 respectively. As a result, NOVA is trading at a discount of 43.14% off the target high and -28.43% off the low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunnova Energy International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares have gone up +73.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.34% against 12.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1000% this quarter and then jump 70.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.8 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.79 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $33.61 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -164.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Biggest Investors

Sunnova Energy International Inc. insiders own 7.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.95%, with the float percentage being 93.63%. ECP ControlCo, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.91 Million shares (or 26.62% of all shares), a total value of $757.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.54 Million shares, is of Newlight Partners LP’s that is approximately 8.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $229.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2,490,822 shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 Million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $103.03 Million.