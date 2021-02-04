During the last session, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s traded shares were 1,069,237, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.82% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SNSS share is $11.3, that puts it down -265.7% from that peak though still a striking +63.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $55.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SNSS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS): Trading Information

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) registered a 5.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.28% in intraday trading to $3.13- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.83%, and it has moved by 55.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.28%. The short interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) is 1.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.5, which implies a decline of -51.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $1.5 respectively. As a result, SNSS is trading at a discount of -51.46% off the target high and -51.46% off the low.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) shares have gone up +8.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.41% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44% this quarter and then jump 42% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -94.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.6%. While earnings are projected to return 64.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s Biggest Investors

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.16%, with the float percentage being 40.2%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 9.55% of all shares), a total value of $2.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.01 Million shares, is of Aisling Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 5.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 209,441 shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $261.8 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 126.37 Thousand, or about 0.7% of the stock, which is worth about $157.96 Thousand.