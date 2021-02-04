During the last session, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s traded shares were 2,004,558, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.08% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the SPI share is $46.67, that puts it down -325.43% from that peak though still a striking +94.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $243.88 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.65 Million shares over the past three months.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SPI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI): Trading Information

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) registered a 4.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.36% in intraday trading to $11.47 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.88%, and it has moved by 39.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.04%. The short interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is 1.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1, which implies a decline of -90.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $1 respectively. As a result, SPI is trading at a discount of -90.88% off the target high and -90.88% off the low.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7.7%. While earnings are projected to return -41.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Biggest Investors

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. insiders own 41.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.85%, with the float percentage being 16.75%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 560.91 Thousand shares (or 2.99% of all shares), a total value of $4.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 425.76 Thousand shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.07 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1,391,247 shares. This amounts to just over 7.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.83 Thousand, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $101.19 Thousand.