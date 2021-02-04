During the recent session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares were 7,617,360, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.43% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SWN share is $4.25, that puts it down -3.16% from that peak though still a striking +74.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 20Million shares over the past three months.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. SWN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN): Trading Information

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) registered a -0.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.41% in intraday trading to $4.25- this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.47%, and it has moved by 34.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.75%. The short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 46.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.14, which implies an increase of 0.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.4 and $6 respectively. As a result, SWN is trading at a discount of 45.63% off the target high and -41.75% off the low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Southwestern Energy Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares have gone up +41.3% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.62% against -26.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -27.8% this quarter and then jump 120% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -22.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $711.1 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $826.23 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $745Million and $592Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -4.6% and then jump by 39.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -8.9%. While earnings are projected to return 77.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Biggest Investors

Southwestern Energy Company insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.7%, with the float percentage being 94.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 363 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 91.91 Million shares (or 15.18% of all shares), a total value of $215.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87.57 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $205.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 50,360,100 shares. This amounts to just over 8.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41.47 Million, or about 6.85% of the stock, which is worth about $123.57 Million.