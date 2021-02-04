During the last session, Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s traded shares were 1,246,259, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.7. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the XPL share is $0.9, that puts it down -21.62% from that peak though still a striking +82.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $43.26 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. XPL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL): Trading Information

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.39% in intraday trading to $0.849 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.82%, and it has moved by 32.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.38%. The short interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL) is 75.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 56.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.9, which implies an increase of 21.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.9 and $0.9 respectively. As a result, XPL is trading at a discount of 21.62% off the target high and 21.62% off the low.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.8%. While earnings are projected to return 8.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE:XPL)’s Biggest Investors

Solitario Zinc Corp. insiders own 16.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.63%, with the float percentage being 7.93%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 937.63 Thousand shares (or 1.61% of all shares), a total value of $375.05 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 443.38 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $177.35 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Aegis Value, Inc. owns about 620,433 shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $248.17 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 580Thousand, or about 1% of the stock, which is worth about $284.2 Thousand.