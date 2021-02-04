During the last session, Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s traded shares were 1,295,093, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.9, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.97% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SINT share is $3.3, that puts it down -73.68% from that peak though still a striking +85.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $48.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SINT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT): Trading Information

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) registered a 4.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.21% in intraday trading to $2.07 this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.06%, and it has moved by 21.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.02%. The short interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is 526.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 247.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.38, which implies an increase of 130.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.25 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, SINT is trading at a discount of 136.84% off the target high and 123.68% off the low.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sintx Technologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) shares have jump down -41.72% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.5% this quarter and then jump 91.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -18.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $320Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $252Million and $207Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -64.3% and then jump by 54.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 92.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Biggest Investors

Sintx Technologies, Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.36%, with the float percentage being 1.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 90.75 Thousand shares (or 0.36% of all shares), a total value of $174.24 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.32 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.49 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Total Equity Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 90,750 shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.24 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 90.2 Thousand, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $141.61 Thousand.